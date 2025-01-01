Sustainable Africa

Sustainable Gambia empowers communities through sustainable agriculture, education, and environmental conservation, aiming to enhance livelihoods and promote resilience against climate change in The Gambia.
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Donation
Your Fidya and Kaffara
Fidya & Kaffarah DistributionYour fidya or kaffarah will be distributed locally in The Gambia by feeding needy individuals. This is done either through the local staple food (approximately 1.5 kg of rice per person) or through prepared cooked meals.The current estimated cost per person fed is calculated on meal or staple cost, transport, packaging expenses that are necessary for the delivery of the meal or food stuff. This is determined at the time of request as prices fluctuate.