Sustainable Africa

Sustainable Africa

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Sustainable Gambia empowers communities through sustainable agriculture, education, and environmental conservation, aiming to enhance livelihoods and promote resilience against climate change in The Gambia.
More ways to support us
Your Fidya and Kaffara
Donation
Your Fidya and Kaffara
Fidya & Kaffarah DistributionYour fidya or kaffarah will be distributed locally in The Gambia by feeding needy individuals. This is done either through the local staple food (approximately 1.5 kg of rice per person) or through prepared cooked meals.The current estimated cost per person fed is calculated on meal or staple cost, transport, packaging expenses that are necessary for the delivery of the meal or food stuff. This is determined at the time of request as prices fluctuate.
Donate today
Support Healthcare in The Gambia
Donation
Support Healthcare in The Gambia
$4,675 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Humanitarian Assistance initiatives In Gambia , Senegal and Guinea Bissau and Mauritania (Zakat Eligible)
Donation
Humanitarian Assistance initiatives In Gambia , Senegal and Guinea Bissau and Mauritania (Zakat Eligible)
$24,384 of $235,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://sustainablegambia.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by