Sustainable Africa

Donation

Your Fidya and Kaffara

Fidya & Kaffarah DistributionYour fidya or kaffarah will be distributed locally in The Gambia by feeding needy individuals. This is done either through the local staple food (approximately 1.5 kg of rice per person) or through prepared cooked meals.The current estimated cost per person fed is calculated on meal or staple cost, transport, packaging expenses that are necessary for the delivery of the meal or food stuff. This is determined at the time of request as prices fluctuate.