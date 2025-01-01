Sustaining Grace Ministries Inc

Donation

Sustaining Grace: 100% Impact for Global Communities

🌟 Join us in doing good that lasts.Sustaining Grace Ministries is dedicated to building self-sufficient, long-term solutions for underserved and overlooked communities. We focus on bridging the gap between immediate relief and permanent stability for those living in poverty.What makes us different?The 100% Promise: Our board of directors personally covers all administrative and operational costs. Because our overhead is fully funded, every single dollar you contribute goes directly to our field programs—providing clean water, nutritious meals, and the infrastructure communities need to thrive.Thank you for helping us provide a foundation of hope and opportunity for those in need.