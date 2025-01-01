Sustaining Grace Ministries Inc

Sustaining Grace Ministries Inc

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Our mission

Sustaining Grace Ministries empowers overlooked communities through sustainable outreach, addressing spiritual and practical needs. Every donation directly supports impactful programs like church planting, well digging, and meal funding.
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Sustaining Grace: 100% Impact for Global Communities
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Sustaining Grace: 100% Impact for Global Communities
🌟 Join us in doing good that lasts.Sustaining Grace Ministries is dedicated to building self-sufficient, long-term solutions for underserved and overlooked communities. We focus on bridging the gap between immediate relief and permanent stability for those living in poverty.What makes us different?The 100% Promise: Our board of directors personally covers all administrative and operational costs. Because our overhead is fully funded, every single dollar you contribute goes directly to our field programs—providing clean water, nutritious meals, and the infrastructure communities need to thrive.Thank you for helping us provide a foundation of hope and opportunity for those in need.
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Contact information

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