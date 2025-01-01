Swjds Corp
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Swjds Corp

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Swjds Corp

Our mission

The Southwest Jr. Dragster Series mission is to provide a safe and educational environment for children who have a keen interest in drag racing. We believe in promoting discipline, sportsmanship, and skill development among young racers.
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2026 SWJDS Sponsorships
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2026 SWJDS Sponsorships
We are currently making plans for the 2026 Season of the Southwest Jr. Dragster Series. The series was established in 2010 and, since 2023, we have been recognized as a non-profit. This year, we have organized (8) two-day races at tracks in Texas & Oklahoma. We host approximately (40) drivers, ages 6-17 years old, each weekend competing in (9) different race categories. Please reach out if you have any ideas that would help continue our mission of providing a safe & educational environment for kids who are passionate about drag racing. Visit our WebsiteEmail Us
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2026 SWJDS Points Registration
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2026 SWJDS Points Registration
VALID FOR 2026 ONLY
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SWJDS Team Store
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SWJDS Team Store
Items can be picked up at any 2026 SWJDS Season Race.
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Our website

https://southwestjdseries.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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