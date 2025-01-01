Swjds Corp

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2026 SWJDS Sponsorships

We are currently making plans for the 2026 Season of the Southwest Jr. Dragster Series. The series was established in 2010 and, since 2023, we have been recognized as a non-profit. This year, we have organized (8) two-day races at tracks in Texas & Oklahoma. We host approximately (40) drivers, ages 6-17 years old, each weekend competing in (9) different race categories. Please reach out if you have any ideas that would help continue our mission of providing a safe & educational environment for kids who are passionate about drag racing. Visit our WebsiteEmail Us