T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

T Claywood Parent Teacher Organization's Memberships
✨ You Belong in the PTO! ✨(No, you don’t have to come to every meeting… promise!)The PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) is open to every TCWES family—moms, dads, grandparents, caregivers, teachers, and community members with a student at our school.Our mission is simple: create fun experiences for students while raising funds that directly support their education. Every Bingo Night, Spirit Night, and special event you see? That’s powered by PTO volunteers like you!We know your time is valuable—that’s why you get to choose how you PTO:💸 Give: Membership funds = new books, technology, educational software, assemblies, and more.⏰ Volunteer: Help at an event, join a committee, or serve on the board.💡 Support: Even just joining as a member makes a BIG difference!Whether you have five minutes or five hours, there’s no wrong way to PTO. Every family that joins helps us fund the resources teachers and students need to thrive.✅ 100% of your membership funds go right back into the school.✅ Membership runs through 6/30/26—your support lasts all year long.As we kick off the 2025–2026 school year, we’d love for YOU to join us at the level that works best for your family. You don’t have to attend meetings (though we’d love to see you there!)—just bring your energy, ideas, or support.👉 Ready to make an impact? Scroll down and fill out the form to join today!