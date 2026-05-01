T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization
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T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

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T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

Our mission

The T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization fosters community engagement and support for students by organizing events, fundraising, and enhancing educational experiences, ensuring a thriving environment for children at T Clay Wood Elementary.
Past events
Past events
Wolf Pack Family Fest
Event
Wolf Pack Family Fest
May 1, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
10600 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA
2026 Spring SEP
Event
2026 Spring SEP
Mar 2, 8:10 AM - Apr 24, 9:10 AM EDT
10600 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA
Basketball Club
Custom
Basketball Club
Jan 27, 4:00 PM - Apr 9, 6:00 PM EDT
10600 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA
Friendship Bingo
Custom
Friendship Bingo
Feb 13, 5:30 - 9:00 PM EST
10600 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA
Costume Bingo
Custom
Costume Bingo
Oct 24, 5:30 PM - Oct 25, 11:00 PM EDT
10600 Kettle Run Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA
More ways to support us
T Claywood Parent Teacher Organization's Memberships
Membership
T Claywood Parent Teacher Organization's Memberships
✨ You Belong in the PTO! ✨(No, you don’t have to come to every meeting… promise!)The PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) is open to every TCWES family—moms, dads, grandparents, caregivers, teachers, and community members with a student at our school.Our mission is simple: create fun experiences for students while raising funds that directly support their education. Every Bingo Night, Spirit Night, and special event you see? That’s powered by PTO volunteers like you!We know your time is valuable—that’s why you get to choose how you PTO:💸 Give: Membership funds = new books, technology, educational software, assemblies, and more.⏰ Volunteer: Help at an event, join a committee, or serve on the board.💡 Support: Even just joining as a member makes a BIG difference!Whether you have five minutes or five hours, there’s no wrong way to PTO. Every family that joins helps us fund the resources teachers and students need to thrive.✅ 100% of your membership funds go right back into the school.✅ Membership runs through 6/30/26—your support lasts all year long.As we kick off the 2025–2026 school year, we’d love for YOU to join us at the level that works best for your family. You don’t have to attend meetings (though we’d love to see you there!)—just bring your energy, ideas, or support.👉 Ready to make an impact? Scroll down and fill out the form to join today!
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Spirit Blanket Fundraiser
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Spirit Blanket Fundraiser
Join our Spirit Blanket Fundraiser and support T Clay Wood Elementary! 💡By purchasing a blanket, you directly fund resources that benefit our students and teachers. Cozy up and support T. Clay Wood! Our limited-edition school blankets are officially on the way and will arrive December 18th.Pickup Options:12/18 – School pickup (parking lot)12/22 – School pickup (parking lot)Or we can coordinate house delivery within school boundaries for your convenience.
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Delete Wolf Pack Family Fest Sponsorship
Donation
Delete Wolf Pack Family Fest Sponsorship
T. CLAY WOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL10600 Kettle Run Rd., Nokesville, VA 20181tclaywoodes.pwcs.eduExclusive Sponsorship Opportunity: Wolf Pack Family FestAt T. Clay Wood Elementary, we believe that a strong school is the heart of a strong community. As a National Blue Ribbon Award recipient, we take immense pride in our commitment to excellence—and we invite you to be a part of that legacy.On Friday, May 1, 2026*, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, we will host our first annual Wolf Pack Family Fest. This end-of-year celebration will bring together hundreds of students (K–5) and their families from some of the most engaged communities in Bristow and Nokesville. Why partner with the Wolf Pack? This is more than just a tax-deductible donation; it is a strategic opportunity to put your brand in front of a highly local, family-oriented audience. By becoming a sponsor, you will:Gain Exclusive Access: Connect directly with hundreds of local parents and decision-makers.Build Brand Trust: Align your business with a nationally recognized school known for excellence.Drive Local Traffic: Drive customers to your door via on-site vendor space and digital promotionsSponsorship tiers range from $200 to $2,000, and offer everything from social media shout-outs linked to your business to logo placement on digital and print event materials. Whether you are looking for maximum logo visibility on our event t-shirts or a booth to meet families face-to-face, we would love to help you find the right fit.Join the Pack today!Thank you for investing in our students and the future of our community.
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Our website

https://tclaywoodpto.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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