T Clay Wood Parent Teacher Organization

Donation

Delete Wolf Pack Family Fest Sponsorship

T. CLAY WOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL10600 Kettle Run Rd., Nokesville, VA 20181tclaywoodes.pwcs.eduExclusive Sponsorship Opportunity: Wolf Pack Family FestAt T. Clay Wood Elementary, we believe that a strong school is the heart of a strong community. As a National Blue Ribbon Award recipient, we take immense pride in our commitment to excellence—and we invite you to be a part of that legacy.On Friday, May 1, 2026*, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, we will host our first annual Wolf Pack Family Fest. This end-of-year celebration will bring together hundreds of students (K–5) and their families from some of the most engaged communities in Bristow and Nokesville. Why partner with the Wolf Pack? This is more than just a tax-deductible donation; it is a strategic opportunity to put your brand in front of a highly local, family-oriented audience. By becoming a sponsor, you will:Gain Exclusive Access: Connect directly with hundreds of local parents and decision-makers.Build Brand Trust: Align your business with a nationally recognized school known for excellence.Drive Local Traffic: Drive customers to your door via on-site vendor space and digital promotionsSponsorship tiers range from $200 to $2,000, and offer everything from social media shout-outs linked to your business to logo placement on digital and print event materials. Whether you are looking for maximum logo visibility on our event t-shirts or a booth to meet families face-to-face, we would love to help you find the right fit.Join the Pack today!Thank you for investing in our students and the future of our community.