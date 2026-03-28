T-time Transgender Support
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T-time Transgender Support
Our mission
T-time Transgender Support empowers trans and non-binary individuals in Horry and Florence counties, SC, through support groups, community building, and resources to reduce suicidality and improve lives, including a dedicated food pantry.
Past events
Past events
Event
Open Mic Night
Mar 28, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
7185 SC-707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, USA
Our website
https://www.t-timetgsupport.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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