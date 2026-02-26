Taft Band Boosters, Inc.

Taft Band Boosters is a nonprofit organization that coordinates volunteerism and fundraising to support the Taft Bands program at William Howard Taft High School in Chicago, which includes ensembles based at the Varsity Campus and Freshman Academy.
Past events
Past events
Event
Spring Concert Series 2026
Feb 25 - Mar 5 | 3 dates & times
6530 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631, USA
Event
Winter Concert Series 2025
Dec 11 - Dec 18 | 3 dates & times
6530 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631, USA
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Donation
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