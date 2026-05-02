The Taiwanese American Association of Arizona fosters cultural awareness and community among Taiwanese Americans, promoting heritage through events like film screenings that highlight Taiwan's history and arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 台灣美食國際巡迴講座 International Tour of Taiwan Gourmet Cuisines
May 2, 12:00 - 2:00 PM MST
1316 S Martin Ln, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA
Event
大濛A Foggy Tale 亞利桑那電影放映會
Apr 11, 1:15 - 4:30 PM MST
1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Support the Taiwanese American Association Of Arizona Mission