Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce Seattle
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Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce Seattle
Our mission
The Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce Seattle fosters community among Taiwanese professionals through cultural events, networking, and support initiatives, celebrating Taiwanese heritage while empowering members to connect and grow.
Events
Events
Event
2026 台灣日晚宴
May 29, 6:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
8236 SE 24th St, Mercer Island, WA 98040, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/tjccs2020/
Contact information
[email protected]
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