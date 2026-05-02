TAU LAMBDA CHAPTER ALPHA PHI ALPHA
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Our mission
The Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha empowers communities through education, mentorship, and service, fostering leadership and social change among African American men while promoting academic excellence and civic engagement.
Past events
Past events
Event
Derby Day Party
May 2, 2:00 PM - May 3, 6:00 PM CDT
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Our website
https://www.taulambda.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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