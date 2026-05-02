TAU LAMBDA CHAPTER ALPHA PHI ALPHA

TAU LAMBDA CHAPTER ALPHA PHI ALPHA

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Our mission

The Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha empowers communities through education, mentorship, and service, fostering leadership and social change among African American men while promoting academic excellence and civic engagement.
Past events
Past events
Derby Day Party
Event
Derby Day Party
May 2, 2:00 PM - May 3, 6:00 PM CDT
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

Our website

https://www.taulambda.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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