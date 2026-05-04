TCGi Foundation
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TCGi Foundation
Our mission
TCGi Foundation empowers underrepresented communities by expanding access to education and technology. We provide hands-on workshops and training to prepare individuals for digital careers, fostering real opportunities for growth and success.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual Golf Invitational
May 4, 8:00 AM - May 6, 8:00 PM EDT
1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421, USA
Our website
https://www.tcgifoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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