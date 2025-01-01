Teacher Retreat

Teacher Retreat

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Our mission

Teacher Retreat empowers educators by providing wellness experiences and year-long support, fostering joy and appreciation in schools. Our mission is to sustain and enhance educator wellbeing, ensuring they thrive in their vital roles.
More ways to support us
Make a Donation Today!
Donation
Make a Donation Today!
Support Educators. Sustain the Mission.The Teacher Retreat exists to care for those who care for our kids. Your contribution—whether it’s $5, $100, or $1,000—helps us continue creating joyful, restorative experiences for educators across DFW.Every dollar counts and helps us to:Provide healthy snacks and refreshments during campus visitsHost wellness experiences and appreciation eventsCreate self-care kits and mindfulness activities for educatorsYour gift keeps our mission alive—lifting spirits, reducing burnout, and reminding teachers they are seen, valued, and appreciated.Give today and help us make every educator feel cared for.
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Browse our store to support teacher well-being and growth. Every purchase helps fund retreats that give educators time to rest, recharge, and learn together. 🧘‍♀️📚Use this form to select your items, confirm details, and complete your order. Your support strengthens our community of teachers and helps sustain the resources they rely on throughout the year.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.theteacherretreat.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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