Donation

Make a Donation Today!

Support Educators. Sustain the Mission.The Teacher Retreat exists to care for those who care for our kids. Your contribution—whether it’s $5, $100, or $1,000—helps us continue creating joyful, restorative experiences for educators across DFW.Every dollar counts and helps us to:Provide healthy snacks and refreshments during campus visitsHost wellness experiences and appreciation eventsCreate self-care kits and mindfulness activities for educatorsYour gift keeps our mission alive—lifting spirits, reducing burnout, and reminding teachers they are seen, valued, and appreciated.Give today and help us make every educator feel cared for.