TEAM Punta Gorda

TEAM Punta Gorda

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Our mission

TEAM Punta Gorda fosters community engagement and promotes active lifestyles by providing free bike access and supporting local initiatives. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life in Punta Gorda through sustainable transportation and community involvement.
Past events
Past events
TEAM Punta Gorda's Annual Golf Scramble 2026
Raffle
TEAM Punta Gorda's Annual Golf Scramble 2026
Apr 18, 7:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
Pedal and Play in Paradise
Event
Pedal and Play in Paradise
Mar 20, 2:00 PM - Mar 21, 8:00 PM EDT
120 Laishley Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
More ways to support us
TEAM Paver Program
Custom
TEAM Paver Program
Honor someone special and support a vibrant, walkable Punta Gorda with a personalized paver. 🧱 Your custom message will be set in stone along our community walkways, celebrating the people, memories, and moments that matter to you.By completing this donation, you’re helping TEAM Punta Gorda continue citizen-led projects that enhance our shared spaces, promote active living, and keep our waterfront community welcoming for everyone. 🌴**Please select "other" when checking out so not incur a fee.Thank you [email protected] Joann Filkins, Chair
Learn more

Our website

https://www.teampuntagorda.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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