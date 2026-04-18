Honor someone special and support a vibrant, walkable Punta Gorda with a personalized paver. 🧱 Your custom message will be set in stone along our community walkways, celebrating the people, memories, and moments that matter to you.By completing this donation, you’re helping TEAM Punta Gorda continue citizen-led projects that enhance our shared spaces, promote active living, and keep our waterfront community welcoming for everyone. 🌴**Please select "other" when checking out so not incur a fee.Thank you [email protected]
Joann Filkins, Chair