Team South Florida Inc

Welcome to Team South Florida Law Enforcement Charity's online store.Thank you for your support. Please read the item descriptions carefully as we update our current inventory within each item. Please also add shipping to your donation. Feel free to reach out anytime with any questions to 702-527-1290 or [email protected]
. WHO WE ARE:We are a 501c3 non-profit law enforcement charity comprised of active and retired, sworn law enforcement members, in good standing, who serve, have served, or retired and now reside in the State of Florida. We also welcome civilian volunteers who have a passion for supporting law enforcement and have close ties to the law enforcement community.WHAT WE DO:Our primary mission is to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty while supporting their agencies and their families. Our secondary mission is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they live and work in by sharing the human side of the profession when appropriate and by highlighting some of the many positive incidents seen less frequently.