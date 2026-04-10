Teams at Center Skating Academy

Teams at Center Skating Academy

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Teams at Center Skating Academy fosters athleticism and teamwork through synchronized skating and related disciplines. We empower skaters of all levels with expert training, promoting growth, friendship, and community engagement in the sport.
Events
Events
Team Dinner 2026
Event
Team Dinner 2026
Jun 20, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
The Town House Boylston MA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.teamsatcenterskating.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by