Teams at Center Skating Academy
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Our mission
Teams at Center Skating Academy fosters athleticism and teamwork through synchronized skating and related disciplines. We empower skaters of all levels with expert training, promoting growth, friendship, and community engagement in the sport.
Events
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Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Team Dinner 2026
Jun 20, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
The Town House Boylston MA
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Our website
https://www.teamsatcenterskating.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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