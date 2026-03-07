Technologist Federation of Nashville
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Our mission
The Technologist Federation of Nashville connects tech professionals to foster collaboration, innovation, and community engagement, focusing on enhancing the local tech ecosystem through events, education, and networking opportunities.
Past events
Past events
Event
World IA Day Nashville
Mar 7, 8:30 - 3:00 PM CST
1735 Blue Raider Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, USA
Our website
https://techfednashville.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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