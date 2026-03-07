Technologist Federation of Nashville

Technologist Federation of Nashville

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Our mission

The Technologist Federation of Nashville connects tech professionals to foster collaboration, innovation, and community engagement, focusing on enhancing the local tech ecosystem through events, education, and networking opportunities.
Past events
Past events
World IA Day Nashville
Event
World IA Day Nashville
Mar 7, 8:30 - 3:00 PM CST
1735 Blue Raider Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, USA

Our website

https://techfednashville.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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