TellerPride

TellerPride

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Our mission

TellerPride fosters an inclusive community in Teller County, celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility and joy through events like Pride Above the Clouds. They aim to create safe spaces where everyone feels seen, respected, and at home.
More ways to support us
Pride Above the Clouds Vendor Booth
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Pride Above the Clouds Vendor Booth
Reserve your Pride Above the Clouds vendor booth 🌈 and be part of a welcoming space that celebrates LGBTQ+ community, visibility, and joy in Teller County. This form gathers the details we need to plan a safe, inclusive event for everyone.Please share clear, accurate information about your business or organization, booth needs, and any accessibility considerations. Your presence helps us create a community gathering where people feel seen, respected, and at home. ❤️
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Become a Pride Above the Clouds Sponsor
Donation
Become a Pride Above the Clouds Sponsor
Pride Above the Clouds provides a safe, affirming space for celebrating diversity in Teller County. We’re a 100% volunteer organization—funded completely by the generosity of individuals and organizations just like you.When you partner with us, you’re not just a sponsor or a donor—you’re changing lives and impacting our community. Your contribution directly funds valuable resources, family-friendly entertainment and activities, and security for the Pride Above the Clouds 2026 Celebration.Sponsors will receive:Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner at the Pride Above the Clouds CelebrationRecognition during the event and on our website and social media channelsWaiver of Vendor Booth feeA meaningful partnership that creates lasting, positive changeThe opportunity to directly impact the LGBTQIA+2S community Partner with us today to turn compassion into action! Select any of the preset amounts below–or enter an amount of your choice. Your contribution truly makes a difference.
Donate today

Our website

https://prideabovetheclouds.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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