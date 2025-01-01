TellerPride

Donation

Become a Pride Above the Clouds Sponsor

Pride Above the Clouds provides a safe, affirming space for celebrating diversity in Teller County. We’re a 100% volunteer organization—funded completely by the generosity of individuals and organizations just like you.When you partner with us, you’re not just a sponsor or a donor—you’re changing lives and impacting our community. Your contribution directly funds valuable resources, family-friendly entertainment and activities, and security for the Pride Above the Clouds 2026 Celebration.Sponsors will receive:Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner at the Pride Above the Clouds CelebrationRecognition during the event and on our website and social media channelsWaiver of Vendor Booth feeA meaningful partnership that creates lasting, positive changeThe opportunity to directly impact the LGBTQIA+2S community Partner with us today to turn compassion into action! Select any of the preset amounts below–or enter an amount of your choice. Your contribution truly makes a difference.