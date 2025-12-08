TENT Ministries Inc.

TENT Ministries Inc.

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Our mission

TENT Ministries Inc. empowers disenfranchised communities through local and international outreach, addressing their physical, spiritual, and emotional needs with compassion and support.
Past events
Past events
TENT NYC Turkey Raffle!
Raffle
TENT NYC Turkey Raffle!
Dec 8, 10:00 - 1:45 PM EST
More ways to support us
TENT NYC Store
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TENT NYC Store
Your tax exempt donations help fuel outreach and missions for the organization! Consider supporting the cause with some of our awesome merch!
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Our website

https://www.tentnyc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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