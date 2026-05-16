Terrell Heritage Society Inc

Membership

2026 Terrell Heritage Market Vendor Form - Annual/Semi Annual

Annual Vendor Sign-Up (Full 2026 Season)Secure your spot for the entire 2026 Heritage Market season with our Annual Vendor Sign-Up option. This selection includes participation in all scheduled market dates for 2026 and offers a 10% discount off the total cost when paid in full.Annual vendors receive priority placement, consistent exposure to our established audience, and the convenience of a one-time payment for the season.Semi-Annual Vendor Sign-Up (6-Event Bundle)Our Semi-Annual Vendor Sign-Up is perfect for vendors who want a strong presence without committing to the full season. This option includes a bundle of 6 market dates of your choice during the 2026 season and offers a 5% discount off the standard per-event rate.This is a great way to build momentum, reach new customers, and maintain flexibility throughout the year.