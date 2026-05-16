Terrell Heritage Society Inc
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Terrell Heritage Society Inc

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Terrell Heritage Society Inc

Our mission

The Terrell Heritage Society preserves and promotes Terrell's rich history through community engagement, events, and restoration projects, including the restoration of the historic Carnegie Library, local culture, and heritage for future generations.
Events
Events
June 20th Heritage Night Market Vendor Registration (Night Market)
Event
June 20th Heritage Night Market Vendor Registration (Night Market)
Jun 20, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Downtown Terrell, TX
Get your tickets
Wine Walk Tickets- Summer 2026
Event
Wine Walk Tickets- Summer 2026
May 16 - Aug 15 | 4 dates & times
Historic Downtown Terrell
Get your tickets
"Where is Your Faith" - Film Screening
Event
"Where is Your Faith" - Film Screening
Jun 28, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
750 American Wy, Terrell, TX 75160, USA
Get your tickets
Heritage Film Festival - Tickets
Event
Heritage Film Festival - Tickets
May 13, 4:00 PM - May 16, 5:00 PM CDT
750 American Wy, Terrell, TX 75160, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Terrell Heritage Market Vendor Form - Annual/Semi Annual
Membership
2026 Terrell Heritage Market Vendor Form - Annual/Semi Annual
Annual Vendor Sign-Up (Full 2026 Season)Secure your spot for the entire 2026 Heritage Market season with our Annual Vendor Sign-Up option. This selection includes participation in all scheduled market dates for 2026 and offers a 10% discount off the total cost when paid in full.Annual vendors receive priority placement, consistent exposure to our established audience, and the convenience of a one-time payment for the season.Semi-Annual Vendor Sign-Up (6-Event Bundle)Our Semi-Annual Vendor Sign-Up is perfect for vendors who want a strong presence without committing to the full season. This option includes a bundle of 6 market dates of your choice during the 2026 season and offers a 5% discount off the standard per-event rate.This is a great way to build momentum, reach new customers, and maintain flexibility throughout the year.
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Membership 2026
Membership
Membership 2026
The Terrell Heritage Society has been an advocate of protecting, honoring, and educating the community on the history of our amazing town. Becoming a member of the Terrell Heritage Society offers several benefits:> Exclusive updates on exhibits & events> Member-only invitations to receptions/exhibit openings> Special Events & Youth camp discounts*> & much more!*Requires minimum level of membership
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Shop
Terrell Heritage Museum Gift Shop
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Our website

https://www.terrellheritage.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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