Donation

Donate to Delaware First Responders and Their Families

🌟 Join us in donating today! 🌟At Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. The Terry Farrell Firefighters Scholarship Fund, Inc. was established after the tragic loss of 343 firefighters on September 11, 2001, and in memory of Terry Farrell, killed while serving with Rescue 4/FDNY & past Chief of the Hicksville and Dix Hills Fire Departments. The Fund supports the families of firefighters across the United States with Educational & Financial Grants.The Terry Farrell Firefighters Scholarship Fund, Inc. (hereinafter “the Fund”) shall operate to assist the firefighting community with educational, medical emergency and equipment grants. The Fund shall operate as a volunteer organization, maintaining limited administrative budgets while granting out ninety percent (90 %) of funds raised to support the mission on an annual basis. No Officer, Board Member or elected Official of the Fund shall receive special compensation or payment for time served on behalf of the Fund for any reason other than compensation for out-of-pocket expenses. Members of the Board and Volunteers of the Fund shall not discriminate against any member of the fire service on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, national origin, sexual preference, religion, physical disability or employment or volunteer status. All members of the fire service shall be treated equally regardless of paid or volunteer status.All monies raised in Delaware 100% given back to Delaware First Responders when needed. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to support your local Heros.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.