Texas Central Hemophilia Assoc Inc

Texas Central Hemophilia Assoc Inc

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Our mission

Texas Central Hemophilia Association supports individuals with bleeding disorders through education, advocacy, and community engagement, empowering families to thrive and promoting awareness of hemophilia and related conditions.
Past events
Past events
Spring Education Event & Loteria
Event
Spring Education Event & Loteria
Mar 28, 5:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
4050 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA

Our website

https://www.texcen.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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