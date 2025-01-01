2026 Friends of The 1Eighty
Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey to empower youth and build economic self sufficiency! Every contribution supports critical programs in financial education, academic enrichment, student-athlete development, and workforce readiness. Your donation helps us provide essential resources to students who need them most. Each donation expands our reach to provide low to no cost transformative programs like our Wealth Check Wednesdays and Sunday College FUNDays that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to be competitive in today’s economy. On belhaf of everyone at The 1Eighty Group, Inc, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your support with making a meaningful impact, one day, one donation and one good deed at a time!