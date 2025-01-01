The 1Eighty Group, Inc

Donation

180 in 180 - Annual Friendraiser Fundraiser

Our 180 in 180 Friendraiser Fundraiser aims to rally our community by gathering 180 donations or new friends in 180 hours. Every contribution supports critical programs in financial education, academic enrichment, student-athlete development, and workforce readiness. Please join us on this exciting journey to empower youth and build economic self sufficiency!By joining our 180 in 180 campaign, you’re helping us provide essential resources to students who need them most. Each donation and new supporter expands our reach to provide low to no cost transformative programs like our Wealth Check Wednesdays and Sunday College FUNDays that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to be competitive in today’s economy. Join us in making a meaningful impact, one day, one donation and one good deed at a time!