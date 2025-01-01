The 1Eighty Group, Inc

The 1Eighty Group, Inc

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Our mission

The 1Eighty Group, Inc empowers youth through innovative programs that blend sports and academics, focusing on financial literacy and workforce readiness. Their mission is to enhance cognitive skills and promote community engagement through education.
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Networth Ballionaires
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Networth Ballionaires
This program integrates math concepts, aligned with Florida's Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) standards, through engaging basketball themedactivities. The program also includes workforce readiness skills and financial education, covering the “money five” foundational principles of managing and growing money (EARN, SAVE/INVEST, SPEND, BORROW, PROTECT). Digital tools and interactive software enrich learning, combining sports with academics to boost cognitive skills, academicperformance, and fitness!Thank you for helping us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. The 1Eighty Group, Inc
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180 in 180 - Annual Friendraiser Fundraiser
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180 in 180 - Annual Friendraiser Fundraiser
Our 180 in 180 Friendraiser Fundraiser aims to rally our community by gathering 180 donations or new friends in 180 hours. Every contribution supports critical programs in financial education, academic enrichment, student-athlete development, and workforce readiness. Please join us on this exciting journey to empower youth and build economic self sufficiency!By joining our 180 in 180 campaign, you’re helping us provide essential resources to students who need them most. Each donation and new supporter expands our reach to provide low to no cost transformative programs like our Wealth Check Wednesdays and Sunday College FUNDays that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to be competitive in today’s economy. Join us in making a meaningful impact, one day, one donation and one good deed at a time!
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2026 Friends of The 1Eighty
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2026 Friends of The 1Eighty
Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey to empower youth and build economic self sufficiency! Every contribution supports critical programs in financial education, academic enrichment, student-athlete development, and workforce readiness. Your donation helps us provide essential resources to students who need them most. Each donation expands our reach to provide low to no cost transformative programs like our Wealth Check Wednesdays and Sunday College FUNDays that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to be competitive in today’s economy. On belhaf of everyone at The 1Eighty Group, Inc, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your support with making a meaningful impact, one day, one donation and one good deed at a time!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.the1eightygroup.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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