The Actor's Renaissance Theatre
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Our mission
The Actor's Renaissance Theatre fosters community through engaging performances and educational programs, aiming to inspire and connect individuals through the transformative power of theater.
Past events
Past events
Event
STANDING ROOM SUPPORTER
Apr 26, 12:00 AM - May 3, 8:30 PM CDT
1705 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, USA
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Our website
https://www.therenaissancetheatre.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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