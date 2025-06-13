The Alex and Ali Foundation

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Blooms of Hope: Floral Bouquet Subscriptions or Gift Certificates for Summer 2026

Looking for the best holiday gift — a gift that blooms long after the season has passed? Brighten someone’s summer with fresh, locally grown flowers, handcrafted with love and purpose. Purchase a Blooms of Hope subscription or certificate by The Hope Gallery and redeem for weekly flowers during our famers market season! What’s Included:~ Greeting card mailed to you or your recipient (sent in time for the holidays)~ Certificate for bouquets handcrafted by our Team Members (starting July 2026). Simply stop by the Bargersville or Franklin Farmers Markets and select your bouquet!Certificates:~ Full-Summer Subscription (8 jarred bouquets) — $100 (a $120 value)~ Half-Summer Subscription (4 jarred bouquets) — $50 (a $60 value)~ Gift Certificate — any value, redeemable anytime All flowers are grown locally in Franklin. Every purchase supports The Hope Gallery, helping adults with autism and other developmental disabilities build job skills and connect with the community. Our team creates each bouquet with care.Additional Details:~ Bouquets will be available for pickup starting in mid-July and ending mid-September 2026.~ The recipent will choose when they want a bouquet and what bouquet based on availability.~ Bouquets will be arranged in a pint-size, mason-type of jar with flowers and greenery, proudly signed by the team member that made them.