The Alex and Ali Foundation
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The Alex and Ali Foundation

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The Alex and Ali Foundation

Our mission

The Alex and Ali Foundation & The Hope Gallery empowers and enhances the lives of adults with autism & other developmental disabilities by providing opportunities for job skill development, vocational activities and meaningful community involvement.
Events
Events
Make a Mosaic
Event
Make a Mosaic
Jun 13 - Jul 27 | 17 dates & times
1109 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference with The Hope Gallery
Donation
Donate to make a difference with The Hope Gallery
Your donation will help us provide expanded vocational training opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities! We appreciate your support so much!
Donate today
Prizes for Community Bingo
Donation
Prizes for Community Bingo
$0 of $250 goal
Donate today
Blooms of Hope: Floral Bouquet Subscriptions or Gift Certificates for Summer 2026
Custom
Blooms of Hope: Floral Bouquet Subscriptions or Gift Certificates for Summer 2026
Looking for the best holiday gift — a gift that blooms long after the season has passed? Brighten someone’s summer with fresh, locally grown flowers, handcrafted with love and purpose. Purchase a Blooms of Hope subscription or certificate by The Hope Gallery and redeem for weekly flowers during our famers market season! What’s Included:~ Greeting card mailed to you or your recipient (sent in time for the holidays)~ Certificate for bouquets handcrafted by our Team Members (starting July 2026). Simply stop by the Bargersville or Franklin Farmers Markets and select your bouquet!Certificates:~ Full-Summer Subscription (8 jarred bouquets) — $100 (a $120 value)~ Half-Summer Subscription (4 jarred bouquets) — $50 (a $60 value)~ Gift Certificate — any value, redeemable anytime All flowers are grown locally in Franklin. Every purchase supports The Hope Gallery, helping adults with autism and other developmental disabilities build job skills and connect with the community. Our team creates each bouquet with care.Additional Details:~ Bouquets will be available for pickup starting in mid-July and ending mid-September 2026.~ The recipent will choose when they want a bouquet and what bouquet based on availability.~ Bouquets will be arranged in a pint-size, mason-type of jar with flowers and greenery, proudly signed by the team member that made them.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.thealexandalifoundation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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