The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties inc

Donation

Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive

The KoC Tootsie Roll Drive is an annual fundraising campaign sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Councils at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston and St. Charles Catholic Church in Jacksonville. The KoC's philanthropy is people with intellectual disabilities. The Knights of Anniston and Jacksonville donate the money raised through this fundraiser to The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, a 501(C)3 non-profit agency. You can learn more about The Arc's programs for people with I/DD at calhouncleburnearc.org