The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties inc

The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties inc

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Our mission

The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, promoting inclusion, support, and empowerment through community programs and resources.
Past events
Past events
Lip Sync Battle
Event
Lip Sync Battle
Aug 23, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
100 Gamecock Dr, Anniston, AL 36205, USA
More ways to support us
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
Donation
Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
The KoC Tootsie Roll Drive is an annual fundraising campaign sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Councils at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston and St. Charles Catholic Church in Jacksonville. The KoC's philanthropy is people with intellectual disabilities. The Knights of Anniston and Jacksonville donate the money raised through this fundraiser to The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, a 501(C)3 non-profit agency. You can learn more about The Arc's programs for people with I/DD at calhouncleburnearc.org
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Support The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties inc this Giving Tuesday!
Donation
Support The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties inc this Giving Tuesday!
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Our website

https://calhouncleburnearc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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