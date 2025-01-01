Donation

6,500 Miles for 6,500 Veterans

This campaign exists to remove financial barriers to publication for veteran nonprofit programs.The funds support MindOps Zenith (mindopszenith.org) an open access publication platform built by the research team at The Aya Mission (theayamission.org). It exists so veteran led and community based programs can document what they are doing, what is helping, and what they are learning without financial or institutional barriers.The goal of 6,500 miles reflects the number of veterans lost to suicide each year. The miles help keep that number visible and shared rather than abstract.This is about access. It is about making sure veterans and the organizations that serve them are not shut out of knowledge creation because of cost.Donation is optional. The intention is simple.