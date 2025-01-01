The Aya Mission

The Aya Mission

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Our mission

The Aya Mission empowers Veterans on their wellness journey through education, community, and safe entheogenic experiences, fostering healing and connection during transformative ceremonies on Memorial and Veterans Day weekends.
More ways to support us
Help Veterans Rebuild After Trauma-Test
Donation
Help Veterans Rebuild After Trauma-Test
Your gift helps veterans regain steady ground through community, nature, and structured support. The Aya Mission brings veterans together on Memorial Day and Veterans Day weekends for guided healing experiences grounded in safety and peer connection.
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6,500 Miles for 6,500 Veterans
Donation
6,500 Miles for 6,500 Veterans
This campaign exists to remove financial barriers to publication for veteran nonprofit programs.The funds support MindOps Zenith (mindopszenith.org) an open access publication platform built by the research team at The Aya Mission (theayamission.org). It exists so veteran led and community based programs can document what they are doing, what is helping, and what they are learning without financial or institutional barriers.The goal of 6,500 miles reflects the number of veterans lost to suicide each year. The miles help keep that number visible and shared rather than abstract.This is about access. It is about making sure veterans and the organizations that serve them are not shut out of knowledge creation because of cost.Donation is optional. The intention is simple.
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Our website

https://www.theayamission.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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