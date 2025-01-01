The Barnes-Deinzer Seneca County Museum Foundation Inc

Membership

Become a Member

When you become a member of the Seneca County Museum, you do more than celebrate the past — you invest in the future.Your membership helps preserve the museum’s historic home, safeguard priceless artifacts, and support educational programs that inspire curiosity and pride in our shared heritage. It ensures that the stories of Seneca County — from pioneer beginnings to industrial progress — remain accessible to all, now and for generations to come.Members are the heart of our mission. Whether you’re passionate about local history, eager to support cultural preservation, or looking to stay connected with your community, your membership makes a lasting impact.Join us today — and help history come alive.