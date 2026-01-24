Membership

BSCP Annual Membership

Join the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania as an annual member and help keep live blues thriving in our region. Your membership supports local musicians, concerts, and blues education for all ages. 🎶BSCP Member Benefits-Mississippi Railroad Free Entry With Live Act From The Mississippi Delta-BSCP Christmas Party Free Entry With A National/International Act And Free Food-Concert Discounts Ticket Discounts To Partner Organization Events-BSCP Blues Library Free Access To Blues Books