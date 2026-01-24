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The Blues Society Of Central Pennsylvania
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Events
Events
MOM I Picnic
Event
MOM I Picnic
May 24, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
199 Glendale Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050, USA
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More ways to support us
BSCP Annual Membership
Membership
BSCP Annual Membership
Join the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania as an annual member and help keep live blues thriving in our region. Your membership supports local musicians, concerts, and blues education for all ages. 🎶BSCP Member Benefits-Mississippi Railroad Free Entry With Live Act From The Mississippi Delta-BSCP Christmas Party Free Entry With A National/International Act And Free Food-Concert Discounts Ticket Discounts To Partner Organization Events-BSCP Blues Library Free Access To Blues Books
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Our website

https://www.bscpblues.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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