The Children's Home Project
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Our mission
The Children's Home Project provides a nurturing environment for children in need, focusing on education, emotional support, and community integration to empower them for a brighter future.
Past events
Past events
Event
A Starry Night Gala
Apr 26, 5:00 - 8:00 PM MST
215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA
Auction
Starry Night Gala's Silent Auction
Apr 26, 6:00 PM MST
Our website
https://www.tchproject.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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