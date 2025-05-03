The Christian Church of Chester
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The Christian Church of Chester

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The Christian Church of Chester

Our mission

The Christian Church of Chester fosters a community of faith, love, and service, dedicated to empowering individuals through worship, outreach, and support, aiming to spread the message of Christ and uplift the local community.
Events
Events
"For the Fellas" Fellowship Brunch
Event
"For the Fellas" Fellowship Brunch
Jun 20, 10:00 - 12:30 PM EDT
514 W Union St, Chester, PA 19013, USA
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More ways to support us
CCC Online Store (New - 2025)
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CCC Online Store (New - 2025)
Represent the Kingdom in style!SHORT-SLEEVE T-SHIRTS ONLY. YOUTH SIZES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE!Every purchase helps support youth programming and scholarships.
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The Place to Be!
Donation
The Place to Be!
The Heart of GivingGiving is an act of worship and a reflection of a grateful heart. We are guided by the biblical standard of stewardship: "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver" (2 Corinthians 9:7).Your ImpactWhether tithing or offering a special gift, your generosity ensures our ministries can excel. Contributions of any amount directly support:Worship & Teaching: Life-changing services and discipleship.Family and Resource Development: Investing in the next generation.Community Outreach: Food assistance and local missions for our neighbors.Specialized Ministries: Groups designed and empowered to serve the needs of the CCC family100% of Your Gift Stays HereWe use Zeffy because they charge zero processing fees. This ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to our ministry.Note: During checkout, Zeffy may ask for an optional "tip" to keep their platform free for nonprofits. This is entirely voluntary; you can select "Other" and enter $0.Thank you for your faithful support of the Christian Church of Chester!
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CCC Online Store (2026)
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CCC Online Store (2026)
Represent the Kingdom in style!This Spring will be a busy season for the CCC family. We wanted to give you one more chance to make sure you have your CCC gear as we hit the road!All items, all colors--but, please, ACT FAST! The store will close again on Sunday, March 21st, to allow for pickup on Sunday, March 28 and the week leading up to Good Friday at the MET Philadelphia.All items are sold "at cost" with any proceeds going toward youth programming and scholarships. Please see Deacon Shaw with any additional questions.
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Our website

https://www.christianchurchofchester.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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