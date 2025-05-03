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The Place to Be!

The Heart of GivingGiving is an act of worship and a reflection of a grateful heart. We are guided by the biblical standard of stewardship: "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver" (2 Corinthians 9:7).Your ImpactWhether tithing or offering a special gift, your generosity ensures our ministries can excel. Contributions of any amount directly support:Worship & Teaching: Life-changing services and discipleship.Family and Resource Development: Investing in the next generation.Community Outreach: Food assistance and local missions for our neighbors.Specialized Ministries: Groups designed and empowered to serve the needs of the CCC family100% of Your Gift Stays HereWe use Zeffy because they charge zero processing fees. This ensures that 100% of your donation goes directly to our ministry.Note: During checkout, Zeffy may ask for an optional "tip" to keep their platform free for nonprofits. This is entirely voluntary; you can select "Other" and enter $0.Thank you for your faithful support of the Christian Church of Chester!