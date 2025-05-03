The Christian Church of Chester

CCC Online Store (2026)
Represent the Kingdom in style!This Spring will be a busy season for the CCC family. We wanted to give you one more chance to make sure you have your CCC gear as we hit the road!All items, all colors--but, please, ACT FAST! The store will close again on Sunday, March 21st, to allow for pickup on Sunday, March 28 and the week leading up to Good Friday at the MET Philadelphia.All items are sold "at cost" with any proceeds going toward youth programming and scholarships. Please see Deacon Shaw with any additional questions.