The Church Of The Larger Fellowship Unitarian Universalist

Donation

Give to the CLF

Support Our Life-Saving Ministries and ProgrammingThe Church of the Larger Fellowship provides resources, programming and community to help nourish the souls of our members and friends as they travel through life. We are here for all those who need us, whenever we are needed. Our spiritual care reaches far beyond any single sanctuary. It takes funds for us to provide this global community.Funds to purchase the technology we needFunds to hire the ministers to lead us with worship and messages each week that touch our minds and hearts.Funds to hire the staff to open and answer all the snail mail letters from our incarcerated members and alert our folks in the free world to the programs we are providing.Funds to offer classes and publish our Quest Monthly newsletter.We need your help with that funding. If your life has been touched by the CLF, we need your generosity. If you know someone that the CLF has helped, we need your generosity. And most importantly, if you can imagine how the CLF is helping others, we need your generosity now.