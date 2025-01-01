The Church Of The Larger Fellowship Unitarian Universalist
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The Church Of The Larger Fellowship Unitarian Universalist

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The Church Of The Larger Fellowship Unitarian Universalist

Our mission

The Church of the Larger Fellowship (CLF) is a Unitarian Universalist (UU) congregation without borders or walls. The CLF creates global spiritual community, rooted in profound love, which cultivates wonder, imagination, and the courage to act.
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Give to the CLF
Donation
Give to the CLF
Support Our Life-Saving Ministries and ProgrammingThe Church of the Larger Fellowship provides resources, programming and community to help nourish the souls of our members and friends as they travel through life. We are here for all those who need us, whenever we are needed. Our spiritual care reaches far beyond any single sanctuary. It takes funds for us to provide this global community.Funds to purchase the technology we needFunds to hire the ministers to lead us with worship and messages each week that touch our minds and hearts.Funds to hire the staff to open and answer all the snail mail letters from our incarcerated members and alert our folks in the free world to the programs we are providing.Funds to offer classes and publish our Quest Monthly newsletter.We need your help with that funding. If your life has been touched by the CLF, we need your generosity. If you know someone that the CLF has helped, we need your generosity. And most importantly, if you can imagine how the CLF is helping others, we need your generosity now.
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CLF Annual Membership - Renewal
Donation
CLF Annual Membership - Renewal
Your CLF membership helps sustain spiritual care and community for Unitarian Universalists living with isolation, especially those who are incarcerated.With your support, the Worthy Now Prison Ministry offers pastoral letters, worship resources, pen pals, and study materials to nearly 2,000 UU members in prisons across the country.Renew today so that each person who reaches for Unitarian Universalist community is met with love, justice, and belonging.
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CLF Annual Membership - Join
Donation
CLF Annual Membership - Join
As a member of the CLF, you’ll be joining a vibrant, caring congregation without walls. Together we worship, learn, and serve—supporting one another in our spiritual journeys and extending love and justice into the world. Your membership helps make possible the life-changing ministries of the CLF, including online worship, covenant/small groups, faith development classes, Quest Monthly publication, and the Worthy Now Prison Ministry that reaches thousands of UUs currently experiencing incarceration.Join today so that each person who reaches for a UU community is met with love, justice, and belonging.
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Our website

https://clfuu.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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