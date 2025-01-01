The Church Of The Larger Fellowship Unitarian Universalist

CLF Annual Membership - Join
As a member of the CLF, you’ll be joining a vibrant, caring congregation without walls. Together we worship, learn, and serve—supporting one another in our spiritual journeys and extending love and justice into the world. Your membership helps make possible the life-changing ministries of the CLF, including online worship, covenant/small groups, faith development classes, Quest Monthly publication, and the Worthy Now Prison Ministry that reaches thousands of UUs currently experiencing incarceration.Join today so that each person who reaches for a UU community is met with love, justice, and belonging.