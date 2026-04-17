The Covering
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The Covering
Our mission
The Covering supports families in need by providing essential resources like food and clothing. Their mission is to strengthen community safety nets, ensuring stability for households and care for children through various programs and events.
Past events
Past events
Event
FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE BOXING AMATEUR BOXING EVENT
Apr 17, 5:00 - 9:30 PM CDT
1413 N 20th St, St. Louis, MO 63106, USA
Our website
https://www.coverthefamily.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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