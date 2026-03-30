The Discovery Nest

The Discovery Nest

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Our mission

The Discovery Nest fosters creativity in children's education through hands-on learning experiences. We provide engaging workshops and activities that spark imagination and curiosity, empowering young explorers to discover and grow.
Past events
Past events
Artist Ticket Non-refundable
Event
Artist Ticket Non-refundable
Mar 30, 10:00 AM - Apr 11, 8:00 PM MST
3701 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086, USA
Kids Craft Fair
Event
Kids Craft Fair
Feb 21, 10:00 PM - Feb 22, 5:00 PM MST
Science Fair For K-12th grade!
Event
Science Fair For K-12th grade!
Feb 6, 12:00 - 3:00 PM MST
3701 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ 85086, USA
The Discovery Nest's 50/50 RAFFLE
Raffle
The Discovery Nest's 50/50 RAFFLE
Nov 11, 4:00 PM - Jan 25, 8:00 PM MST
Dance
Event
Dance
Dec 16, 4:00 - 8:00 PM MST
More ways to support us
The Discovery Nest's Sponsor Memberships
Membership
The Discovery Nest's Sponsor Memberships
Become a Sponsor 🌟Join us at The Discovery Nest to champion creativity and nurture the innate curiosity of children. As a sponsor, you'll help us provide enriching educational programs that spark exploration and discovery in young minds.Your support enables hands-on learning experiences, transforming ideas into reality with every art session and science project. Becoming a sponsor is a commitment to fostering a future where every child can learn and grow 📚.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575791110804

Contact information

[email protected]
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