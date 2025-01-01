The Dodrill Foundation for Personalized Oncology

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Marcia Van Druten Legacy Fund

The Marcia Van Druten Memorial Fund honors a woman whose life was defined by caring for others, devotion to her family, and enduring strength. Marcia spent more than three decades as a respiratory therapist, supporting patients in critical moments, while building a life centered around her family.Marcia was a breast cancer survivor, and she faced that chapter of her life with strength and determination. She moved through diagnosis and treatment with resilience, carrying herself with the same steadiness and resolve that defined the way she lived and cared for others.Tragically, her life was taken suddenly and violently in her home, a loss that has profoundly impacted her family and community. In response, this fund was established to create something meaningful from that loss. It is dedicated specifically to supporting individuals facing breast cancer, with a focus on access to advanced diagnostic testing and more personalized treatment insight. The goal is to help patients better understand their disease, navigate their options, and access care that goes beyond the standard approach.Her legacy is not measured by how her life ended, but by the way she lived it, in service to others, in devotion to her family, and in the strength she carried through her own battle with breast cancer. This fund was created to carry that forward in a meaningful way, extending her impact beyond her lifetime by helping others facing breast cancer access the insight, support, and care they need. Every life touched through this work is a continuation of hers, and a reflection of the same commitment to showing up for others when it matters most.