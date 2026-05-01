The Dominant Music Club

The Dominant Music Club

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Our mission

The Dominant Music Club fosters a love for music through community engagement, cultural exchange, and educational programs, celebrating diverse musical traditions while promoting artistic expression and collaboration among musicians.
Events
Events
The DMC 120th Anniversary Luncheon
Event
The DMC 120th Anniversary Luncheon
May 30, 12:30 - 4:00 PM PDT
3100 Country Club Dr, Glendale, CA 91208, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
The Dominant Music Club: 2026-2027 Annual Membership
Membership
The Dominant Music Club: 2026-2027 Annual Membership
Renew your Dominant Music Club’s 2026–2027 membership and connect with female musicians who love to play, learn, and listen as much as you do. 🎵. This season, we're conducting the first-ever Strategic Planning session! That means that your input will help shape the future of the Dominant Music Club.And as usual, as a member, you’ll get access to recital teas, the winter frolic, and the annual gala. And possibly new events and efforts, as they will arise from the strategic planning session.
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Our website

https://www.dominantclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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