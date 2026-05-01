Membership

The Dominant Music Club: 2026-2027 Annual Membership

Renew your Dominant Music Club’s 2026–2027 membership and connect with female musicians who love to play, learn, and listen as much as you do. 🎵. This season, we're conducting the first-ever Strategic Planning session! That means that your input will help shape the future of the Dominant Music Club.And as usual, as a member, you’ll get access to recital teas, the winter frolic, and the annual gala. And possibly new events and efforts, as they will arise from the strategic planning session.