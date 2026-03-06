The Dream Factory
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The Dream Factory

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The Dream Factory

Our mission

The Dream Factory empowers youth through mentorship, education, and community service, fostering leadership and social responsibility to help them achieve their dreams and create positive change in their communities.
Events
Events
The Dream Factory NBA Draft Party
Event
The Dream Factory NBA Draft Party
Jun 23, 7:30 - 11:30 PM EDT
1050 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Get your tickets
1st Annual Dream Factory Classic
Event
1st Annual Dream Factory Classic
Aug 24, 8:00 - 6:00 PM CDT
1201 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
The Bison Brother's Dream Factory 1,000 Donor Campaign
$0 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
The Dream Factory Shop
Shop
The Dream Factory Shop
Welcome to The Dream Factory Shop 🛍️Get your Dream Factory championship culture gear right here and every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help to boost the Dream Factory's championship culture. Thank you in advance for supporting The Dream Factory.Happy shopping! 🌟The Dream Factory
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The Mecca Society Store
Shop
The Mecca Society Store
Show your pride with official school gear! From apparel to accessories, every purchase supports student programs and activities. Wear your colors, support your school 🛍️
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Our website

https://www.themeccasociety.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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