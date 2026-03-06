The Dream Factory empowers youth through mentorship, education, and community service, fostering leadership and social responsibility to help them achieve their dreams and create positive change in their communities.
Events
Events
Event
The Dream Factory NBA Draft Party
Jun 23, 7:30 - 11:30 PM EDT
1050 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Welcome to The Dream Factory Shop 🛍️Get your Dream Factory championship culture gear right here and every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help to boost the Dream Factory's championship culture. Thank you in advance for supporting The Dream Factory.Happy shopping! 🌟The Dream Factory