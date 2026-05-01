The Exhibiting Society of Artists Inc

The Exhibiting Society of Artists (TESA) fosters a vibrant arts culture across Greater Tampa Bay by empowering local artists and community partners through creative opportunities, public exhibitions, and charitable events that inspire, and educate.
Past events
Past events
Event
TESA Exhibition at DRV Gallery in Gulfport, FL
May 1, 5:30 PM - May 16, 4:00 PM EDT
5401 Gulfport Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707, USA
Event
SHARKAPALOOZA!
May 16, 8:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
300 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33756, USA
Event
Morean Art Center Exhibition
Feb 21, 9:00 AM - Mar 26, 5:00 PM EDT
719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Custom
Holiday Show at Suntan Art Center Gallery
Dec 1, 10:00 AM - Dec 30, 4:00 PM EST
411 19th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712, USA
Custom
Vibrant Hues of Fall at Carrollwood Cultural Center Exhibition 9/2 - 11/3 2025