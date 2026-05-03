The General Baptist Convention Of New Jersey

The General Baptist Convention Of New Jersey

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Our mission

The General Baptist Convention of New Jersey empowers churches and communities through worship, education, and outreach, fostering spiritual growth and unity while promoting the arts in ministry and service.
Past events
Past events
Music & Creative Arts Workshop
Event
Music & Creative Arts Workshop
May 3, 8:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
324 Monroe Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07063, USA
More ways to support us
GBCNJ Semi-Annual Registration Dues
Membership
GBCNJ Semi-Annual Registration Dues
The General Baptist Convention of New Jersey (GBCNJ) invites all churches to view their registration fee not simply as a payment to the Convention, but as an investment back into their own ministry, as it provides access to the many resources, opportunities, and offerings made available through the GBCNJ.This registration provides pastors, churches, and their members with full access to the rights, privileges, and benefits of connection within GBCNJ. For a detailed listing of these benefits, please visit www.TheGBCNJ.org.
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NBCUSA 2026 Orlando, Florida
Event
NBCUSA 2026 Orlando, Florida
Register here for NBCUSA 2026 in Orlando, Florida, where Baptist churches gather in fellowship, worship, and shared learning. Your information helps us plan a gathering that supports spiritual growth, community service, and the ongoing work of social justice.Please complete all required fields with care. Your registration affirms our shared commitment to strong churches, informed leaders, and faithful service to our communities.
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Our website

https://www.thegbcnj.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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