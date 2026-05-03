Membership

GBCNJ Semi-Annual Registration Dues

The General Baptist Convention of New Jersey (GBCNJ) invites all churches to view their registration fee not simply as a payment to the Convention, but as an investment back into their own ministry, as it provides access to the many resources, opportunities, and offerings made available through the GBCNJ.This registration provides pastors, churches, and their members with full access to the rights, privileges, and benefits of connection within GBCNJ. For a detailed listing of these benefits, please visit www.TheGBCNJ.org.