The Giving Back Pack Foundation

The Giving Back Pack Foundation

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Our mission

The Giving Back Pack Foundation provides essential school supplies and resources to underserved children, empowering them to succeed in their education and fostering a sense of community support and care.
More ways to support us
Winter Clothing fundraiser
Donation
Winter Clothing fundraiser
$50 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Gold Bag Package
Donation
Gold Bag Package
$25 of $4,000 goal
Donate today
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
Help change lives. Your donation supports The Giving Back Pack Foundation in providing bags filled with essential items to help individuals who are homeless and underserved meet their basic needs.Each contribution helps us distribute thoughtfully packed bags containing necessities that promote comfort, dignity, and daily survival for those facing hardship.Together, we uplift communities by offering practical support and compassion to those who need it most. Join us in making a meaningful impact, donate today and help restore hope and dignity to our neighbors in need.
Donate today

Our website

https://keepingitkleenservices.com/givingbackpack

Contact information

[email protected]
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