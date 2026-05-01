The HLM Foundation Inc
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The HLM Foundation Inc

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The HLM Foundation Inc

Our mission

The HLM Foundation Inc. empowers high school graduates by providing scholarships and educational resources for attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), fostering access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.
Events
Events
The HLM Foundation Inc "Beats -N- Bingo" Affair
Event
The HLM Foundation Inc "Beats -N- Bingo" Affair
May 29, 6:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
203 W Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001, USA
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Our website

https://thehlmfoundation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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