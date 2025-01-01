The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation, Inc.
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The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation, Inc.

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The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation, Inc.

Our mission

The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation empowers women on their Taoist spiritual journey through scholarships, training, and workshops, fostering balance and renewed Yin energy in a Yang-dominated world.
More ways to support us
Nurture Your Inner Fire
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Nurture Your Inner Fire
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Our website

https://www.immortalsistersconference.com/thefoundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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