The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation, Inc.
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The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation, Inc.
Our mission
The Immortal Sisters of the Tao Foundation empowers women on their Taoist spiritual journey through scholarships, training, and workshops, fostering balance and renewed Yin energy in a Yang-dominated world.
More ways to support us
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Nurture Your Inner Fire
$12,301 of $50,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.immortalsistersconference.com/thefoundation
Contact information
[email protected]
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