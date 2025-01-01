The LAB
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The LAB
Our mission
The LAB empowers young athletes through basketball training, focusing on skill development, teamwork, and confidence. Our camps and clinics foster a positive environment, helping players of all levels enhance their game and build lifelong skills.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Memorial Day Clinic
May 25, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2480 Maverick St, Las Vegas, NV 89108, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://lvabasketballlab.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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