The LAB
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The LAB

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The LAB

Our mission

The LAB empowers young athletes through basketball training, focusing on skill development, teamwork, and confidence. Our camps and clinics foster a positive environment, helping players of all levels enhance their game and build lifelong skills.
Events
Events
Memorial Day Clinic
Event
Memorial Day Clinic
May 25, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
2480 Maverick St, Las Vegas, NV 89108, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://lvabasketballlab.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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