The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc
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The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc

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The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc

Our mission

The LPD Care Team is dedicated to supporting our employees during times of hardship by offering financial assistance, resources, and a strong network of care to ensure that every LPD team member facing adversity knows they are not alone.
Past events
Past events
The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc's Custom Watch Raffle 2026
Raffle
The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc's Custom Watch Raffle 2026
Mar 24, 4:00 AM - Apr 30, 3:00 PM EDT
Annual Police Department Awards Banquet 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
Annual Police Department Awards Banquet 50/50 Raffle
Jan 5, 8:00 AM - Apr 17, 10:59 PM EDT
Annual Police Department Awards Banquet
Event
Annual Police Department Awards Banquet
Apr 17, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
401 2nd St, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all of our Largo Police Department members and their families!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
The Largo Police Department Care Team Online Shop
Shop
The Largo Police Department Care Team Online Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟The Largo Police Department Care Team Inc
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
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