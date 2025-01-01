Membership

Los Amigos – Friends of The Last Patrol Project (Volunteer Community)

Los Amigos is the community of supporters and volunteers who stand alongside The Last Patrol Project in honoring legacy, strengthening community, and building long-term impact across North Texas.By joining as a Los Amigos Community Friend, you’re letting us know you’d like to stay connected and be considered for volunteer opportunities connected to our signature programs — including veteran initiatives, senior engagement, women’s empowerment events, and Operation Christmas.Members also receive updates, invitations to programs, and opportunities to support our mission through service, advocacy, and community involvement throughout the year.The Last Patrol Project operates as a partnership-driven, community-centered organization. Los Amigos provides a simple way to be part of our journey — whether through volunteering, sharing our work, or supporting our programs year-round.Together, we honor service, preserve stories, and invest in the future.