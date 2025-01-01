THE LAST PATROL
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THE LAST PATROL

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THE LAST PATROL

Our mission

The Last Patrol Project is a volunteer-led nonprofit preserving veteran and community legacy, strengthening senior connection, empowering women through dignity initiatives, and supporting Hispanic youth through education and leadership.
More ways to support us
Los Amigos – Friends of The Last Patrol Project (Volunteer Community)
Membership
Los Amigos – Friends of The Last Patrol Project (Volunteer Community)
Los Amigos is the community of supporters and volunteers who stand alongside The Last Patrol Project in honoring legacy, strengthening community, and building long-term impact across North Texas.By joining as a Los Amigos Community Friend, you’re letting us know you’d like to stay connected and be considered for volunteer opportunities connected to our signature programs — including veteran initiatives, senior engagement, women’s empowerment events, and Operation Christmas.Members also receive updates, invitations to programs, and opportunities to support our mission through service, advocacy, and community involvement throughout the year.The Last Patrol Project operates as a partnership-driven, community-centered organization. Los Amigos provides a simple way to be part of our journey — whether through volunteering, sharing our work, or supporting our programs year-round.Together, we honor service, preserve stories, and invest in the future.
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Invest in the Future
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Invest in the Future
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The Last Patrol Giving Circle
Membership
The Last Patrol Giving Circle
Join the Last Patrol Giving Circle.The Giving Circle is a community of supporters committed to honoring veterans and strengthening our community.Your contribution helps support programs that preserve veteran legacy stories, provide scholarships, and create meaningful community gatherings that recognize the service and sacrifice of our veterans.Giving Circle members help sustain the mission of The Last Patrol Project and ensure that the stories and contributions of veterans continue to be honored for generations.Together, we can make a lasting impact.
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Our website

https://www.thelastpatrol.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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