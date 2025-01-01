Donation

Donate to Change Lives

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At The Legacy Collective Community, we offer a nurturing and empowering environment where in-person learning, community, and cultural heritage converge. Our co-op programming is designed to support the holistic development of homeschooled children from diverse backgrounds, with a special emphasis on celebrating and honoring Black culture and heritage.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.