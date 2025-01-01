The Massachustetts Women of Color Network Inc.

Donation

Lifting As We Climb: Support the Work

The Massachusetts Women of Color Network (MAWOCN) works to uplift, equip, and sustain Women of Color in the domestic and sexual violence field across Massachusetts.While we center and prioritize Women of Color, our work also supports and educates advocates across the field, helping build culturally responsive, survivor-centered approaches that strengthen services for all communities.Every day, advocates support survivors through crisis, healing, and rebuilding — often while navigating systems that were not designed with them in mind.Your support helps ensure these advocates have access to culturally responsive training, leadership development, and spaces for community care and connection.Through programs like Big Advocacy Energy (BAE) and Keeping Black Survivors Alive (KBSA), MAWOCN is building a stronger, more equitable network of advocates statewide.When you give, you are not just donating —you are investing in a network of advocates, leaders, and communities working toward safety, healing, and equity.Lifting as we climb — together.