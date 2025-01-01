The Massachustetts Women of Color Network Inc.

The Massachustetts Women of Color Network Inc.

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Our mission

The Massachusetts Women of Color Network, Inc. empowers women of color advocates in domestic violence and sexual assault fields, addressing systemic inequities and providing support to enhance their well-being and effectiveness in serving survivors.
More ways to support us
Walk The Talk: MAWOCN Movement Challenge & Fundraiser
Donation
Walk The Talk: MAWOCN Movement Challenge & Fundraiser
Step (or move) into action with MAWOCN!Every step (or move) you take helps raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence, supports survivor-centered programs, and builds a sustainable future for MAWOCN. Your gift keeps our trainings full, supports accessible services, and helps us maintain at least three months of operational funds so we can serve survivors and the community without interruption.How to Get Involved:1️⃣ Move Your Way: Walk, roll, dance, or stretch — solo or with friends: *Walk The Talk is for everyone — regardless of ability, age, or fitness level. Whether you take 2,000 steps, do chair yoga, or stretch for five minutes, your movement matters. This campaign is about showing up, not how far you go.2️⃣ Share Your Steps: Post your progress on Instagram or LinkedIn, tag @MASSWOCN, and use #WalkTheTalk #walkwithMAWOCN3️⃣ Invite Others: Challenge friends to match your steps or pledge support4️⃣ Keep the Momentum: Make a one-time or monthly gift to help sustain MAWOCN year-roundTogether, we can keep survivors supported, advocates trained, and our community engaged in ending DV/SA.Other ways to give:PayPal: paypal.me/MAWOCN✉️ Mail a Check:Massachusetts Women of Color NetworkP.O. Box 230348Boston, MA 02123📧 Questions or Sponsorships:[email protected]
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Lifting As We Climb: Support the Work
Donation
Lifting As We Climb: Support the Work
The Massachusetts Women of Color Network (MAWOCN) works to uplift, equip, and sustain Women of Color in the domestic and sexual violence field across Massachusetts.While we center and prioritize Women of Color, our work also supports and educates advocates across the field, helping build culturally responsive, survivor-centered approaches that strengthen services for all communities.Every day, advocates support survivors through crisis, healing, and rebuilding — often while navigating systems that were not designed with them in mind.Your support helps ensure these advocates have access to culturally responsive training, leadership development, and spaces for community care and connection.Through programs like Big Advocacy Energy (BAE) and Keeping Black Survivors Alive (KBSA), MAWOCN is building a stronger, more equitable network of advocates statewide.When you give, you are not just donating —you are investing in a network of advocates, leaders, and communities working toward safety, healing, and equity.Lifting as we climb — together.
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Our website

https://mawocn.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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