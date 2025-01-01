The Massachustetts Women of Color Network Inc.

Step (or move) into action with MAWOCN!Every step (or move) you take helps raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence, supports survivor-centered programs, and builds a sustainable future for MAWOCN. Your gift keeps our trainings full, supports accessible services, and helps us maintain at least three months of operational funds so we can serve survivors and the community without interruption.How to Get Involved:1️⃣ Move Your Way: Walk, roll, dance, or stretch — solo or with friends: *Walk The Talk is for everyone — regardless of ability, age, or fitness level. Whether you take 2,000 steps, do chair yoga, or stretch for five minutes, your movement matters. This campaign is about showing up, not how far you go.2️⃣ Share Your Steps: Post your progress on Instagram or LinkedIn, tag @MASSWOCN, and use #WalkTheTalk #walkwithMAWOCN3️⃣ Invite Others: Challenge friends to match your steps or pledge support4️⃣ Keep the Momentum: Make a one-time or monthly gift to help sustain MAWOCN year-roundTogether, we can keep survivors supported, advocates trained, and our community engaged in ending DV/SA.Other ways to give:PayPal: paypal.me/MAWOCN✉️ Mail a Check:Massachusetts Women of Color NetworkP.O. Box 230348Boston, MA 02123📧 Questions or Sponsorships:[email protected]