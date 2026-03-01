The Mccafferty Irish Feis Foundation Inc

The Mccafferty Irish Feis Foundation Inc

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Our mission

The McCafferty Irish Feis Foundation promotes Irish dance and culture through education and performance, fostering community engagement and appreciation for the art form while providing opportunities for dancers to showcase their talents.
Past events
Past events
Snowflakes and Shamrocks 2026
Event
Snowflakes and Shamrocks 2026
Mar 1, 3:00 - 4:30 PM CST
1700 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR 72212, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
St. Patrick’s Day
Donate today

Our website

https://www.mccaffertyirishdance.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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