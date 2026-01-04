The Mentoring Partnership Of Southwestern Pa
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Our mission
The Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern PA connects mentors with youth to foster positive relationships, enhance personal growth, and empower the next generation through guidance and support.
Past events
Past events
Event
Test Annual Gala
Jan 4, 4:00 - 5:00 PM EST
4165 Blair St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207, USA
Event
2025 Magic of Mentoring
Oct 21, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
Auction
Magic of Mentoring 2025 Silent Auction
Oct 21, 8:30 PM EDT
Our website
https://www.mentoringpittsburgh.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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