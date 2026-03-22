The Metamorphosis Project
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The Metamorphosis Project
Our mission
The Metamorphosis Project empowers youth through art and advocacy, providing essential resources like prom dresses to those in need. Their mission is to inspire change and uplift communities by fostering creativity and connection.
Past events
Past events
Event
Canvas for a Cause: Art with an IMPACT
Mar 22, 3:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
4075 American Way, Memphis, TN 38118, USA
Our website
https://morphproject.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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