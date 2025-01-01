The Mid Valley Arts League Inc

Membership

MVAL - Annual Membership Renewal

Please note: Zeffy contribution is optional. You can change the pre-selected amount to zero or other amount during checkout. Zeffy, the site that allows us to collect your renewal fees, is free to MVAL. However, you will be asked to provide a contribution to Zeffy. By default it is 20%, but you do not have to pay anything. To decline the optional Zeffy contribution, during checkout, click the drop-down arrow and change the pre-selected amount to $0 or a lesser amount.