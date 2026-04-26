The Missing Piece Alliance
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Missing Piece Alliance empowers individuals to create positive change through acts of kindness, donations, and volunteerism, fostering a compassionate world for all. Together, we strive to make a meaningful impact in our communities.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
MPA TRASH BAGS FUNDRAISER
Apr 26, 4:00 AM - May 31, 11:55 PM CDT
Mississippi, USA
Learn more
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579716578375
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by